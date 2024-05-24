Traders build net length across North American carbon markets, save for Washington

Published 23:50 on May 24, 2024

Both emitters and speculators added to their net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs), while the latter group continued to shorten their net position in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), according to weekly data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).