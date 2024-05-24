Canadian Indigenous project developer to build Calgary 10 Mt/yr CCS hub with Japanese multinational
Published 23:42 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 23:42 on May 24, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Japan, Voluntary
A private Calgary-based developer and a global integrated trading company agreed on Friday to develop a carbon capture and storage hub in Alberta with the potential to store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year.
