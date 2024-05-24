ANALYSIS: Voluntary carbon investors shift credit buying behaviour, but demand rebound still a way away

Published 16:18 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:18 on May 24, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants expect a substantial demand return, but this could still be years away, with stakeholders at an industry event this week highlighting that investors in the market are now looking more closely at project origination and becoming increasingly selective about the activities they finance.