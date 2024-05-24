ANALYSIS: Investment in nature-based, engineered carbon removals should not be zero sum, say stakeholders

Published 16:06 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:13 on May 24, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, UK ETS, US, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) buyers and developers largely remain committed to investing in both nature-based and engineered carbon removals (CDR), according to a range of experts speaking at the Carbon Unbound conference in New York this week.