ANALYSIS: Investment in nature-based, engineered carbon removals should not be zero sum, say stakeholders
Published 16:06 on May 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:13 on May 24, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, UK ETS, US, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon market (VCM) buyers and developers largely remain committed to investing in both nature-based and engineered carbon removals (CDR), according to a range of experts speaking at the Carbon Unbound conference in New York this week.
Voluntary carbon market (VCM) buyers and developers largely remain committed to investing in both nature-based and engineered carbon removals (CDR), according to a range of experts speaking at the Carbon Unbound conference in New York this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.