Australian telco announces move away from carbon credit use, increases emissions reduction targets
Published 01:21 on June 14, 2024 / Last updated at 01:21 on June 14, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary
Australia’s largest telecom company Telstra announced Friday it will no longer purchase carbon credits, choosing instead direct investments to reduce its emissions footprint as well as increasing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets.
Australia’s largest telecom company Telstra announced Friday it will no longer purchase carbon credits, choosing instead direct investments to reduce its emissions footprint as well as increasing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.