High number of ACCU projects claiming for the first time, regulator data shows
Published 04:42 on June 14, 2024 / Last updated at 04:42 on June 14, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Applications from projects looking to receive Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) totalled 4.3 million units at the end of the Q1, with many claiming for the first time, according to data published by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) Friday.
Applications from projects looking to receive Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) totalled 4.3 million units at the end of the Q1, with many claiming for the first time, according to data published by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.