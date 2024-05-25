Partial repeal of US IRA tax credits coupled with carbon fee could generate over $2 trillion -report
Published 01:45 on May 25, 2024 / Last updated at 01:45 on May 25, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, US
A partial repeal of climate-related tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), alongside a carbon fee, brings the US closer to achieving its Paris Agreement targets than an expansion of IRA measures alone, and could additionally generate over $2 trillion, according to a working paper modelling climate policy reform to follow the November US elections.
