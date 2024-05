Malawi finalises carbon trading regulatory framework, registers 11 projects -media

Published 10:42 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 10:42 on May 27, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Malawi has finalised its carbon trading regulatory framework, according to media sources, and so far registered 11 projects following a goverment review into its market activity last year.