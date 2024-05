Pakistan PM rejects carbon tax proposal on fossil fuels

Published 08:33 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 08:33 on May 27, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC, Voluntary

The prime minister of Pakistan has rejected a proposal of imposing carbon tax on fossil fuels, citing concerns that the tax may lead to high inflation affecting general public.