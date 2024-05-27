‘A different ball game’: ETS2 opens new risky chapter in EU climate policy, Polish minister says

Published 10:54 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 10:54 on May 27, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

With the current ETS focused on big industrial polluters, the EU has only played the “amateur league” of carbon pricing, and is now entering dangerous waters where climate policies start encroaching on private property and individual freedoms, warned Poland’s climate minister.