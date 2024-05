Malaysia launches non-market instrument to drive forestry funding

Published 12:03 on May 27, 2024 / Nikita Pandey

A Malaysian federal agency has launched a non-market instrument under its REDD+ programme to channel private sector funds for supporting forest conservation projects in the country.