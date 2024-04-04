INTERVIEW: Malaysia to release draft carbon offset mechanism for forestry sector soon
Published 14:10 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 14:10 on April 4, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Malaysia is designing a carbon crediting system specifically for its forestry sector that it hopes to release before the country’s national steering committee in the second quarter of this year, the government body responsible for the mechanism said.
