Brazil names managing partners to oversee Amazon forest restoration programme

Published 17:19 on May 26, 2024 / Last updated at 17:35 on May 26, 2024 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) last week revealed the entities chosen to spearhead its BRL 450-million ($87.5-mln) Amazon forest restoration programme.