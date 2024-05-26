Overcoming the overcast: Climate data firm details how persistent cloud cover hampers tropical forest carbon mapping

Published 15:12 on May 26, 2024 / Last updated at 15:12 on May 26, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary

Persistent cloud cover poses a substantial challenge for remote sensing technologies that require clear skies to accurately map land covers and measure forest biomass, according to a climate data analytics firm.