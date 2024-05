New voluntary carbon credit platform announced in Iraq

Published 13:30 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 13:30 on May 27, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Middle East, US, Voluntary

A US-based global environmental asset authenticator, registry, and exchange announced its first Middle Eastern franchise in Iraq in partnership with the Iraqi branch of a Canadian carbon and energy advisory firm.