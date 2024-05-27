Singapore, Sweden strike deals with Ghana to trade Article 6 carbon credits
Published 18:33 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 22:07 on May 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Ghana, a forerunner in developing Article 6 trade, has struck deals with Singapore and Sweden that will see sovereign carbon credits from the West African country fulfill climate obligations abroad.
