Singapore, Sweden strike deals with Ghana to trade Article 6 carbon credits

Published 18:33 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 22:07 on May 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

Ghana, a forerunner in developing Article 6 trade, has struck deals with Singapore and Sweden that will see sovereign carbon credits from the West African country fulfill climate obligations abroad.