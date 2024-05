Greek shippers to face €1 bln European carbon bill, say analysts

Published 16:22 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 16:22 on May 27, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

Shipping firms based in Greece face EU ETS costs of €335 million this year, rising to €1 billion once the sector is fully integrated in the bloc's carbon market, analysts said.