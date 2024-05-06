Investments in clean technology manufacturing surged to $200 bln in 2023, IEA says

Published 12:12 on May 6, 2024 / Last updated at 12:12 on May 6, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US

Global investment in clean technology manufacturing surged to $200 billion last year, a 70% increase from 2022, with solar manufacturing capacity already aligned with the deployment levels required in 2030 to achieve net zero emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said in a report released Monday.