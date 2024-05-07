Euro Markets: EUAs stabilise after sharp morning drop as traders anticipate weekly position data
Published 17:31 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 17:31 on May 7, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices dropped steeply on Tuesday morning amid robust selling as traders took profit after EUAs failed to breach the psychologically important €75.00 level for a third time, before stabilising for the rest of the session as participants began to anticipate Wednesday's Commitment of Traders data.
