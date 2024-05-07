Euro Markets: EUAs stabilise after sharp morning drop as traders anticipate weekly position data

Alessandro Vitelli

European carbon prices dropped steeply on Tuesday morning amid robust selling as traders took profit after EUAs failed to breach the psychologically important €75.00 level for a third time, before stabilising for the rest of the session as participants began to anticipate Wednesday's Commitment of Traders data.