US Policy Roundup: Illinois advances regulation of carbon capture and storage
Published 01:21 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 01:21 on May 28, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary
A carbon capture and storage (CCS) bill awaits Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker's (D) signature to become law, and appears to have adopted language from a slew of CCS bills covering pore space ownership, emergency management, and sequestration fees.
