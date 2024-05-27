Brazilian bank opens auction for 1 mln Kyoto-era carbon credits through World Bank programme

Published 23:48 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 23:48 on May 27, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

A state-owned Brazilian financial institution is accepting bids for 1 million Certified Emissions Reductions (CERs) generated through a waste handling programme launched in 2012 with the support of the World Bank.