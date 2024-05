China could see 2023 emissions peak if pace of renewable additions continues -report

Published 00:01 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 11:07 on May 24, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

Ensuring China's CO2 emissions peaked in 2023 is feasible as long as the expansion of clean energy sources continues at the unprecedented rates observed last year, a report has found.