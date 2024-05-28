Australia’s major retirement funds remain too committed to fossil fuel-weighted investment -report
Published 11:33 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 11:33 on May 28, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Activist shareholder group Market Forces, which was among those standing up to give Woodside Energy a black eye over its failed climate plans at its April annual general meeting, said Tuesday Australian superannuation funds have increased their exposure to fossil fuel companies despite net zero target dates of 2050.
