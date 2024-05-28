US university partners with satellite monitoring start-up to scale up sustainable rice growing practices through carbon credits
Published 08:47 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 08:47 on May 28, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A US university has teamed up with a climate tech start-up to launch an initiative that uses carbon credits to scale the adoption of sustainable rice production practices, while reducing methane emissions by 50%.
A US university has teamed up with a climate tech start-up to launch an initiative that uses carbon credits to scale the adoption of sustainable rice production practices, while reducing methane emissions by 50%.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.