US university partners with satellite monitoring start-up to scale up sustainable rice growing practices through carbon credits

Published 08:47 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 08:47 on May 28, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A US university has teamed up with a climate tech start-up to launch an initiative that uses carbon credits to scale the adoption of sustainable rice production practices, while reducing methane emissions by 50%.