UPDATE – US outlines policy priorities for development of voluntary carbon markets

Published 13:59 on May 28, 2024

Acknowledging the potential of voluntary carbon credits in supporting global decarbonisation efforts, the US issued on Tuesday a joint policy statement and associated integrity principles for stakeholders and the government to aid the development of the market.