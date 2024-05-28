INTERVIEW: Cookstove partnership targets countries offering Article 6 authorisation to roll out projects
Published 17:15 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 17:15 on May 28, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A partnership between a clean cooking project developer and a carbon investor is prioritising countries that are ready to issue letters of authorisation (LOA) for the roll out of its new cookstoves, given the growing demand for Article 6-aligned credits.
A partnership between a clean cooking project developer and a carbon investor is prioritising countries that are ready to issue letters of authorisation (LOA) for the roll out of its new cookstoves, given the growing demand for Article 6-aligned credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.