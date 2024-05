Women’s wellbeing at risk due to climate inaction with EU political shift, say advocates

Published 01:01 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 00:04 on May 28, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, International

Women's fundamental rights and wellbeing are at risk due to inaction on the climate crisis across the European Union, a feminist and green group claimed last Tuesday.