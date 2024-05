Canadian oil and gas emissions intensity down 34%, GDP takes C$247 bln hit by 2035 from stringent emissions cap –report

Published 02:39 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 02:39 on May 28, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada

A mandated 55% emissions cap for Canada’s oil and gas sector by 2035 would entail lower production and a C$247 billion hit to GDP, according to a study commissioned by a fossil fuel industry trade group.