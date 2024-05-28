South Pole appoints former Lloyd’s of London chief as board chair

Published 17:22 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 17:22 on May 28, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Giant voluntary carbon project developer and consultancy South Pole has appointed a former insurance heavyweight as the new chair of its board, with the move part of the Swiss-headquartered company’s business transformation plans.