South Pole appoints former Lloyd’s of London chief as board chair
Published 17:22 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 17:22 on May 28, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Giant voluntary carbon project developer and consultancy South Pole has appointed a former insurance heavyweight as the new chair of its board, with the move part of the Swiss-headquartered company’s business transformation plans.
Giant voluntary carbon project developer and consultancy South Pole has appointed a former insurance heavyweight as the new chair of its board, with the move part of the Swiss-headquartered company’s business transformation plans.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.