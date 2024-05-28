Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:17 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 12:17 on May 28, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices dipped moderately on Tuesday morning amid general weakness in the energy complex, further reinforcing the correlation between EUAs and natural gas prices even as the month neared its end and hedging of TTF options positions appeared to be over.
