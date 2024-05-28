Swedes urge major rethink of EU green claims law to spur carbon removals

Published 12:58 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 12:58 on May 28, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, International, Voluntary

Stockholm Exergi, a Swedish firm that received €180 million from the EU to build the bloc’s first bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant, says the EU’s green claims directive got off to the wrong foot, and suggests a way forward.