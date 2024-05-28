Project developer secures funding for large ARR project in South Africa
Published 03:35 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 03:35 on May 28, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
A carbon project developer has secured funding from a group of climate finance investors to fund the first phase of its ARR project in South Africa that can generate more than 30 million carbon credits during its lifetime, it announced Tuesday.
