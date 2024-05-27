US CO2 pipeline developer accused of ignoring North Dakota landowners in ongoing permit hearing

Published 23:45 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 23:45 on May 27, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary

A CO2 pipeline developer was accused of a lack of communication from landowners during a North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing Friday, in its second attempt to secure construction permits, local media reported.