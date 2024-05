Environmental groups recommend social safeguards for Colombian REDD+ projects

Published 23:42 on May 27, 2024 / Last updated at 23:42 on May 27, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A group of environmental NGOs outlined a set of policy recommendations for stakeholders and governance bodies in the safe and equitable implementation of REDD+ projects in Colombia’s voluntary carbon market (VCM).