UK set to miss target for electric cars after government delayed ban on new fossil fuel sales

Published 16:54 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 16:54 on May 7, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA

The UK car industry is on course to miss its legal net zero target after sales of electric vehicles to private buyers tumbled, warns the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the UK car manufacturing association.