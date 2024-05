Uniper posts 12% drop in EU ETS-covered fossil burn

Published 15:28 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 15:28 on May 7, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Uniper's fossil-based power generation covered by the EU carbon market fell 12% in Q1, year-on-year, the utility reported Tuesday in quarterly results.