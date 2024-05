Puro consults on updating biochar carbon removal methodology

Published 14:39 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 14:39 on May 7, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, International, Voluntary

Puro.earth is set to revise its methodology for crediting voluntary carbon removals from biochar projects and is inviting feedback on the current text before opening a three-week long public consultation in July.