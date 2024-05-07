PREVIEW: Carbon credits to assume central role at Paris clean cooking summit
Published 13:28 on May 7, 2024 / Last updated at 13:28 on May 7, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary
A clean cooking summit due to be held in Paris next week, organised by the International Energy Agency, will place a significant focus on voluntary carbon markets as governments and private sector stakeholders seek to address current gaps in climate finance flows to Africa.
A clean cooking summit due to be held in Paris next week, organised by the International Energy Agency, will place a significant focus on voluntary carbon markets as governments and private sector stakeholders seek to address current gaps in climate finance flows to Africa.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.