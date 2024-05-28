California bill on durable carbon removals faces greatest opposition from green groups, says senate aide
Published 23:45 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 00:08 on May 29, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A California state senate bill on 'durable' carbon dioxide removals (CDR), initially passed in 2023 but currently in revisions after failing to obtain Democratic Governor Newsom’s approval, has faced its strongest opposition from environmentalists who favour nature-based CDR, according to the aide who authored it.
