US DOE funds $1.2 mln across 24 carbon removal project developers

Published 20:11 on May 28, 2024 / Last updated at 22:01 on May 28, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The US Department of Energy (DOE), which will ultimately purchase $35 million worth of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from project developers, announced the 24 awardees selected in its first phase of funding on Tuesday.