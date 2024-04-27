INTERVIEW: Battling to stay afloat, Rimba Raya slashes headcount while warning credit issuance could more than halve
Published 02:23 on April 27, 2024 / Last updated at 02:23 on April 27, 2024 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Rimba Raya is struggling to keep afloat after the concession holder of the popular Indonesian REDD+ project drastically cut staff numbers and warned there could be a sharp drop in voluntary carbon credit issuance, possibly impacting historical supplies, after it adopts Verra’s new consolidated methodology for avoided deforestation.
Rimba Raya is struggling to keep afloat after the concession holder of the popular Indonesian REDD+ project drastically cut staff numbers and warned there could be a sharp drop in voluntary carbon credit issuance, possibly impacting historical supplies, after it adopts Verra’s new consolidated methodology for avoided deforestation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.