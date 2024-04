INTERVIEW: Battling to stay afloat, Rimba Raya slashes headcount while warning credit issuance could more than halve

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Rimba Raya is struggling to keep afloat after the concession holder of the popular Indonesian REDD+ project drastically cut staff numbers and warned there could be a sharp drop in voluntary carbon credit issuance, possibly impacting historical supplies, after it adopts Verra’s new consolidated methodology for avoided deforestation.