INTERVIEW: Papua New Guinea Article 6 trade hinges on carbon regulations being finalised
Published 02:37 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 02:37 on May 8, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Papua New Guinea’s participation in the Article 6 carbon market depends upon regulation that governs the scheme being finalised, though there is still no time table for when that will happen, according to the head of its Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA).
