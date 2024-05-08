INTERVIEW: Papua New Guinea Article 6 trade hinges on carbon regulations being finalised

Papua New Guinea’s participation in the Article 6 carbon market depends upon regulation that governs the scheme being finalised, though there is still no time table for when that will happen, according to the head of its Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA).