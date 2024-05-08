US Policy Roundup: Colorado cap-and-trade legislation runs out of time, some Western US states adopt CCS policy

Published 00:45 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 00:45 on May 8, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary

Lawmakers in Colorado failed to implement a cap-and-trade programme as this year’s legislative session approaches its end on Wednesday, although the state joined its Western US neighbours in advancing several carbon capture and storage (CCS) bills.