NGO claims ArcelorMittal is failing to follow through on commitments to decarbonise

Published 08:01 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 10:02 on May 8, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal is accused of walking back on commitments to decarbonise, and returning more money to shareholders than it puts into climate action, in a report released Wednesday by an NGO.