DATA DIVE: Shell’s dominance of the voluntary carbon market drives retirements surge

Published 13:41 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 13:41 on May 29, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell has dominated the voluntary carbon market (VCM) over the past six months, retiring 14% - or one seventh - of all credits retired between Nov. 2023 and April 2024, Carbon Pulse analysis has shown.