Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:54 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 12:54 on May 29, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were little changed on Wednesday morning as the market digested the latest Commitment of Traders data that showed investment funds had cut their net short position to the lowest in seven months, while compliance companies slashed their short positions.