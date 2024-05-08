ASEAN region runs risk of “severe underinvestment” from the private sector across all energy technologies

Published 11:02 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 11:02 on May 8, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC

Southeast Asia is witnessing significant underinvestment in the energy transition and renewable energy, mostly because the private sector has been contributing a negligible percentage of its asset base, a financial consultant told a virtual conference on Wednesday.