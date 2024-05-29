German cabinet approves bill to expand carbon capture, develop pipelines

Published 14:06 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 14:06 on May 29, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Climate Talks, EMEA, International

Germany approved a draft bill Wednesday allowing carbon capture and storage (CCS) for emissions-intensive industries that cannot be electrified, excluding coal-fired power plants, and also plans to create a legal framework to develop carbon pipeline infrastructure.