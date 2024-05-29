Philippines government partners with developer, bamboo company for large-scale reforestation to earn carbon credits

Published 11:24 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 11:24 on May 29, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The Philippine government and a French land-based carbon project developer signed an agreement Wednesday to restore 90,000 hectares of degraded forest in the northwest of Samar Island’s natural park, in partnership with a local bamboo firm.