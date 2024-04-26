LATAM Roundup: Latin America’s compliance carbon systems integrate with voluntary market, pursue growth
Published 22:01 on April 26, 2024 / Last updated at 22:01 on April 26, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, Mexico, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, Voluntary
Carbon Pulse rounds up recent developments in compliance carbon systems within the Latin America and Caribbean region, taking a look at Brazil's stabilising market for emissions reductions credits from biofuels after a year of rising prices, and summarising the carbon tax regimes that accept offsets.
